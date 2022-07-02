Advertisement

St. Pats hosts annual golf tournament

St. Patrick's alumni take part in the annual golf tournament to raise funds for extra curricular activities.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Golfers gathered at Rivers Edge Golf Course in North Platte Friday morning for the St. Patrick’s Alumni Golf Tournament. The tournament is a reunion for members of North Platte’s catholic schools and a way for old friends to reconnect while having a fun day on the golf course.

Play got underway at 11 a.m. Friday with a shotgun start; teams of four set off on their rounds playing a game of modified best ball. Funds raised from the tournament go to support St. Patrick’s High School Activities Association, which helps fund extra curricular activities at the school.

Class of 2006 graduate Patrick Jacobson said he enjoys getting out to play in this tournament each year, “...hanging out with my friends and getting to see people you haven’t seen in a while...this is my fifth year in a row playing, I played a couple other times prior, but probably five years in a row.”

Rivers Edge has hosted this event for several years.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash
This rendering shows what a new casino at Fonner Park may look like.
Fonner Park casino company files for gaming license
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
SkyWest Airlines has submitted an application to continue to provide service to Denver.
SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide service from North Platte to Denver

Latest News

North Platte Nationals Seniors host Columbus for a doubleheader
North Platte Nationals host Columbus
Hershland hosted Loomis in Hershey in a Legion baseball match-up.
Hershland Seniors host Loomis
North Platte Nationals vs. Columbus
North Platte Nationals vs. Columbus Game 1
Hershland Juniors take on Loomis Thursday evening.
Hershland vs. Loomis Juniors