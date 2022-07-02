St. Pats hosts annual golf tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Golfers gathered at Rivers Edge Golf Course in North Platte Friday morning for the St. Patrick’s Alumni Golf Tournament. The tournament is a reunion for members of North Platte’s catholic schools and a way for old friends to reconnect while having a fun day on the golf course.

Play got underway at 11 a.m. Friday with a shotgun start; teams of four set off on their rounds playing a game of modified best ball. Funds raised from the tournament go to support St. Patrick’s High School Activities Association, which helps fund extra curricular activities at the school.

Class of 2006 graduate Patrick Jacobson said he enjoys getting out to play in this tournament each year, “...hanging out with my friends and getting to see people you haven’t seen in a while...this is my fifth year in a row playing, I played a couple other times prior, but probably five years in a row.”

Rivers Edge has hosted this event for several years.

