Grand Island house receives $5,000 in damage due to discarded fireworks

Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.
Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.

According to officials, the fire was involving a garage and discarded fireworks. There is about $5,000 in damage, but there were no injuries and no one is displaced.

The fire was put out within a couple of minutes of when GIFD responded.

