Advertisement

Chick-fil-A tests new express drive-thru lane for mobile order customers

Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee...
Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.(Chick-fil-A, Facebook/Chickfila Carrollton)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is testing a way for mobile customers to get their orders more quickly.

The restaurant chain has put in place new express drive-thru lanes only for mobile orders at select locations.

To use them, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Drive-thru express is available at approximately 60 participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A says it may roll out the lanes at more locations in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Official: 17 unaccounted for in Italian glacier avalanche
Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a theme park raft carrying the boy and five other family...
Family sues after 11-year-old boy killed in theme park accident
Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.
Grand Island house receives $5,000 in damage due to discarded fireworks
This image filed May 15, 2019 in federal court as part of a forfeiture complaint by the U.S....
Long-missing Alexander Hamilton letter put on public display

Latest News

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the...
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Celebrations for Independence Day in the U.S. brought firework displays and flight delays.
July 4 celebrations in U.S. brought fireworks, flight delays
Biden gives remarks on Independence Day