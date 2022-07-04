Advertisement

A hot and humid Fourth of July; Severe weather returns Tuesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and stormy weekend, the majority of the viewing area will be taking a break from the storms, but instead, we will be dealing with the heat and humidity for the Fourth of July. Severe storms return for the region Tuesday.

The reason why we are going to be dealing with the heat for the Fourth of July is because of an area of high pressure to our south and west and this will continue to bring the sweltering conditions across the viewing areas and some areas in the Panhandle could be experiencing some stormy conditions with this moisture around. With these conditions, there is a Heat Advisory in effect for the eastern portions of the region from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT Monday. This means that we will see highs in the 100s with heat indicies around the same values. Even areas outside the advisory area need to take precuations and that includes staying cool, hydrated, check in the neighbors, and take plenty of breaks when outdoors. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions are in store for the Fourth of July with hot temperatures and slightly breezy conditions with winds coming out of the south and west with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight, temperatures will be dropping into the 60s with winds dying down around calm conditions.

Heat advisories in effect for the eastern portions of the viewing area Monday
Heat advisories in effect for the eastern portions of the viewing area Monday(Andre Brooks)

As our area of high pressure shifts southward, our active pattern returns for Tuesday with some chances of stormy weather Tuesday with a marginal to slight chance of severe weather with damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning being the main threats. The highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s for Tuesday with winds around 10 to 20 mph. This stormy pattern will continue in the day Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures dropping into the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Stormy conditions return to the viewing area Tuesday
Stormy conditions return to the viewing area Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, our area of high pressure builds back in and this will allow for the temperatures to rapidly climb into the upper 90s to low 100s with dry conditions returning to the viewing area.

