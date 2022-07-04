MPCC graduates healthcare professionals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday, Mid-plains Community College graduated the next generation of nurses. The Licensed Practical Nursing graduates are eager about supporting patients and making a difference in the healthcare industry.

“I think life is what you make it,” said Elianna Sandberg, LPN graduate. “There will always be hard days, but if you have a positive outlook it can make life a lot better. Walking into a patient’s room and bringing positivity can make a difference in a patient’s life and I love doing that.”

“I have known forever that I wanted to be a nurse,” said Ansley Wood, LPN graduate. “My dad got sick with colon cancer at 14, and I saw how amazing nurses affected him and not-so-great nurses did for him. I wanted to be one of those nurses that truly made a difference and made patients truly know they are cared for and I look forward to my career.”

The ceremony included a presentation of pins and flowers, recital of the Florence Nightingale Pledge and comments from student speakers Nikki Martens and Nicole Sutton.

Family and friends cheered on the graduates as they were recognized during a pinning and commencement ceremony in North Platte.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.