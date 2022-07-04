Advertisement

MPCC graduates healthcare professionals

Mid-plains Community College
On Friday, Mid-plains Community college graduated the next generation of nurses.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday, Mid-plains Community College graduated the next generation of nurses. The Licensed Practical Nursing graduates are eager about supporting patients and making a difference in the healthcare industry.

“I think life is what you make it,” said Elianna Sandberg, LPN graduate. “There will always be hard days, but if you have a positive outlook it can make life a lot better. Walking into a patient’s room and bringing positivity can make a difference in a patient’s life and I love doing that.”

“I have known forever that I wanted to be a nurse,” said Ansley Wood, LPN graduate. “My dad got sick with colon cancer at 14, and I saw how amazing nurses affected him and not-so-great nurses did for him. I wanted to be one of those nurses that truly made a difference and made patients truly know they are cared for and I look forward to my career.”

The ceremony included a presentation of pins and flowers, recital of the Florence Nightingale Pledge and comments from student speakers Nikki Martens and Nicole Sutton.

Family and friends cheered on the graduates as they were recognized during a pinning and commencement ceremony in North Platte.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Family of seven displaced in Gibbon house fire
One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.
Lincoln man paints flag on lawn for Fourth of July
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
KNOP SATRAD
Hot Fourth of July
On Friday, Mid-plains Community college graduated the next generation of nurses.
MPCC Pinning Ceremony 7-1
Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.
Grand Island house receives $5,000 in damage due to discarded fireworks