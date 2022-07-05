Fireworks options for explosion-sensitive people

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Fireworks are a major part of most peoples Independence Day celebrations, and one local fireworks stand wants to make sure everyone, even those sensitive to explosions, are able to get in on the fun.

Meredith Erbert, manager of one of the Ka-Boomers fireworks stands in North Platte, said that those who are sensitive to the explosions that many fireworks have should reach out to a manager at the stand they are shopping at for alternatives.

“Normally I visit with them and see if they are looking for a firework that is louder, and if they do have any sort of sensitivity,” Erbert said, “then I can guide them to something more colorful.”

Erbert also noticed that some people who shop that have sensitivity to explosions are shopping not just for themselves, but for children and grandchildren. She said that this helps her to direct the shopper towards items like smoke bombs, snakes, and fountains, which give off color, and are better options for younger children.

This is Erbert’s first year as a manager for Ka-Boomers, and in the short time that fireworks can be sold in North Platte, she has noticed the business is incredibly popular. She noted that the stand is busiest right after opening as well as in the early evening.

Remember to always use safe practices when setting off fireworks, regardless of whether they are exploding artillery shells, smoke bombs, or anything in between.

