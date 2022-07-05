Hot with strong to severe storms Tuesday; Active pattern continues through Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and slightly stormy Fourth of July, the heat continues for our Tuesday with a chance of seeing some strong to severe storms. The active pattern continues through Thursday.

The area of high pressure that is to our south and east will continue to move towards the south and east and this will continue the sweltering conditions around the viewing area Tuesday with a Heat Advisory in effect for the extreme Eastern portions of the region from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT, which means temperatures will be well into the 100s with the heat indicies in the 100s as well. Highs Tuesday will be in the 90s to low 100s nontheless. People need to take the proper precautions such as take plenty of breaks when outdoors, stay hydrated/cool and check in on neighbors. With this area of high pressure to our south and an area of low presusre to our north and west, this poses the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. A marginal to slight chance of severe weather is possible for the region Tuesday with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning being the main hazards. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions are in store for the area Tuesday.The timing for the storms is that we will have two rounds come through. The first round will come move through 3 p.m. CDT and lasts until 7 p.m. CDT. The second round will move through 10 p.m. CDT until 6 a.m. CDT Wednesday morning.

Strong to severe storms to erupt across the area Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours (Andre Brooks)

Wednesday into Thursday, the active pattern continues as a series of low pressure systems will be moving through and this will allow for showers and thunderstorms to take place over the region. Some storms could be strong to severe during this time frame with damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning continuing to be the main issues. The amount of the well-needed rainfall that is expected over the next few days will be about .75 inches to 1.5 inches with locally higher amounts. The temperatures will cool down near average with highs in the 80s. The heat returns to the viewing area this weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the region with temperatures reaching the 90s and 100s once again and dry conditions will make a comeback as well.

Well needed rainfall to imapct the viewing area Tuesday through Thursday (Andre Brooks)

