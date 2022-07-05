Omaha officer disciplined after use of force controversy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer will be disciplined after a use of force incident earlier this year sparked controversy.

A video of 40-year-old Jennifer Carter being arrested by Omaha Police made the rounds online when it allegedly showed an officer stomping on her leg.

According to Omaha Police, a 911 caller claimed a woman, identified by police as Carter, was trespassing and attempting to destroy property. Carter had been previously cited for damaging an apartment door on the same property and ordered not to return.

Omaha Police say officers saw Carter walking toward the property and she turned away when she saw the police. The officers then began to arrest Carter for trespassing.

Police claim Carter was resisting arrest and that’s when an officer, now identified by Omaha Police as 16-year police veteran Dave Stewart, used force to restrain her.

A bystander caught the altercation on video, which allegedly showed Officer Stewart stomping on Carter’s ankle.

Carter’s mother says she is mentally handicapped and was handcuffed when she was hit by the police officer.

Carter later pleaded guilty to trespassing and resisting arrest. The charges for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped. She received a one-week sentence.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer authorized an internal investigation into the incident.

Police say the investigation showed that Officer Stewart’s actions were not in accordance with the Omaha Police Policy and Procedures Manual. The chief is allowed to issue diciplinary action ranging anywhere from a performance interview to a 20-day suspension without pay, or termination.

Omaha Police did not reveal the exact details of Officer Stewart’s discipline, allegedly because of the Omaha Police Collective Bargaining Agreement and personnel rights.

Omaha police say they are aware of the video that's now made the rounds on social media.

