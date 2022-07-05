Sutherland celebrates Fourth of July

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The village of Sutherland gathered for a full day of events to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Festivities started at 7 a.m. and went all the way through the evening with the rodeo capping things off.

Despite the heat of the day, there was a large turnout for the 2 p.m. parade, as people lined the streets of town to see the floats go by. Afterwords, the Anchor Club hosted a pie and ice cream social at the high school.

President of the Anchor Club, Melissa Wilson, said that the festivities bring the community together like a family.

“Whether it’s for us, or for the Chamber (of Commerce), or for whoever it entails, we come together and that’s what it’s about,” Wilson said.

Festivities continued throughout the evening with the annual rodeo taking place and live music downtown.

