Advertisement

Dive team recovers body of man who drowned in lake on 4th of July

Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline(WLBT/Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Dive team members recovered the body of a 19-year-old who drowned at Lake Caroline in Mississippi on the Fourth of July.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jelani Porter jumped off the back of a boat and never resurfaced.

Dive teams from several agencies responded to the lake that afternoon to search for Porter. The search was called off due to inclement weather Monday evening but resumed Tuesday morning, WLBT reported.

The sheriff’s office said Porter was found about 30 yards from the shore using sonar and other imaging equipment.

“Basically, we’ve got a tragic accident where this young man, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of having fun,” Sheriff Randy Tucker said.

Tucker said Porter could swim and did not know why he succumbed. It is unclear if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2022 WLBT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse
Coltt Kremlacek, Army active duty SPC, returned to the USA on Friday; Something his...
Army specialist surprises grandparents at Tractor Pull
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden heading to Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
NSP recovers stolen car, apprehends two teens near Grand Island