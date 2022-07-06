Advertisement

Fireworks sales wrap up after holiday

Fireworks stands begin to tear down as the holiday week passes.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Fireworks stands begin the tear-down process after another Fourth of July week of sales.

Despite the rising costs for fireworks, thousands of people shopped each day at stands across North Platte. Isaac Irish, who works at his family run stand, says this year was a success. “It was hot, that’s how i can explain the week,” Irish says, “it was hot, but it was nice. The first two days were slow, but we ended up selling the best we have sold in four years.”

Irish says that his family purchased more fireworks this year for the stand than they had in any year prior, so despite the great turnout they are still having to clean up excess inventory after the holiday.

Now that the holiday has passed Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful wants to remind people to clean up loose firework debris, as the city does not remove it. They say any loose debris will eventually end up in the city’s storm drains and then in the rivers.

