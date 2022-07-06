Housing subdivision rezoning proposal gets final proposal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A rezoning proposal aimed at paving the way for a housing subdivision on the city’s north side is a go. The city’s planning commission advances the proposal to the city council one month ago.

The plan includes rezoning 13 acres of land from transitional ag to residential and calls for the installation of streets and utilities using $1.8 million in Tax Increment Financing to offset infrastructure costs.

The chamber development corporation is looking to build 51-single family modular homes at Adams Avenue and 17th Street to help with the housing shortage.

At last check, there were only 17 homes on the market. Half of them are in the $200,000 range or higher.

