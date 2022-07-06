Advertisement

Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash

Gustavo Cardenas
Gustavo Cardenas(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect responsible for a fatal hit and run crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Streets Saturday evening.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, left the scene on foot shortly after the crash.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Cardenas for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, a Class III Felony.

Cardenas has short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′5″ tall and weights 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve shirt and dark pants. He was last observed walking southbound from the area following the crash.

The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone with information regarding Cardenas’s whereabouts to call 402-441-6000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. A reward for information leading to his arrest may be possible.

A memorial near 37th and O Streets honors 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra, who was killed in a hit...
A memorial near 37th and O Streets honors 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra, who was killed in a hit and run crash Saturday evening.(10/11 NOW)
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday night.

