Advertisement

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

(Public Domain Pictures)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing.

According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

The report said when officers arrived, they learned the 17-year-old boy, from Schuyler, had been fishing where the canal dumps into the river when he was swept away in the current.

Officers said a search of the river began with the assistance of local volunteers operating air boats and a LifeNet medical helicopter. After searching the area for over two hours, they were unable to find the victim, and suspended the search.

According to authorities, the victim was recovered in the river on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. The search was aided by local air boat operators, a local plane owner, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Columbus Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office thanks our local citizens who aided in the search effort by offering their time airboats and plane.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse
Coltt Kremlacek, Army active duty SPC, returned to the USA on Friday; Something his...
Army specialist surprises grandparents at Tractor Pull
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

NSP recovers stolen car, apprehends two teens near Grand Island
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Petitioners and organizers scramble for signatures before Thursday deadline
Stormy conditions to fire across the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours
Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday; Stormy weather continues Thursday