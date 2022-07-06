NSP recovers stolen car, apprehends two teens near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two minors following a pursuit near Grand Island late Tuesday evening.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala speeding at over 90 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 317. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

NSP said as the vehicle continued westbound it reached speeds in excess of 140 miles per hour. The vehicle then slowed down to normal interstate speeds and exited I-80 at mile marker 312. It continued to flee northbound on Highway 34 at slow speeds until the vehicle crossed the median and stopped in the southbound lanes. Three people ran from the vehicle to a nearby truck stop parking lot. NSP dispatchers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

After a foot pursuit, the trooper took one of the people into custody without further incident. Grand Island Police Officers and Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded as well and located another person hiding on the riverbank south of the truck stop. The third person was not located. According to NSP, the first person was in possession of a concealed knife and the second person was in possession of cocaine. Troopers located nearly one pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well.

The first person, an 18-year-old man from Grand Island, was lodged in Hall County Corrections for several charges. The second person, a 16-year-old boy from Grand Island, was transported to Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services in Madison for several charges, including outstanding juvenile warrants.

