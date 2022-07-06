Ogallala Juniors defeat Hershland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It took extra innings, but the Ogallala Juniors defeated the Hershland Juniors by a score of 9-8.

Hershland trailed 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh, where they score two runs to tie the game and had a chance with two outs to win the game, but a ground out sent the game to extra innings.

In the extra frame Ogallala took the lead on a passed ball that got by catcher Kobe Florom. That would be the only run of the extra frame as Hershland couldn’t find an answer, and Ogallala takes the victory on stormy night in Hershey.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.