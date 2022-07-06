Advertisement

Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday; Stormy weather continues Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- After a stormy and active Tuesday, this trend will continue for the day Wendesday with shower and thunderstorm activty increasing, with some being on the strong to severe side. This active pattern is expected to continue for the area Thursday.

As an area of high pressure to our north and a series of area of low pressures to our south, this poses the recipe of thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday. With enoug instability,lift, shear and moisture, this will allow some of these storms to be on the strong to severe side. A Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather is expected for the viewing area Wednesday with damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. This threat will continue for the Panhandle Thursday with a Marginal chance of severe weather with the same threats applying. High temperatures during this time will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mostly cloudy to cloudy condtions otherwise.

Strong to severe storms to occur across the region Wendesday
Strong to severe storms to occur across the region Wendesday(Andre Brooks)

The timing for the severe storms goes as follows:

Starting time for the Nebraska Panhandle: 2 p.m. CDT

Starting time for Greater Nebraska: 6 p.m. CDT

Ending time for the Nebraska Panhandle: 10 p.m. CDT

Ending time for Greater Nebraska: 3 a.m. CDT

Stormy conditions to fire across the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours
Stormy conditions to fire across the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours(Andre Brooks)

A good bit of welcomed rainfall is expected across the viewing area through Thursday. The amount of rainfall that is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours will be around .25 to .50 inches of rain with locally higher amounts for the Nebraska Panhandle and .50 to 1.00 inch with locally higher amounts for Greater Nebraska. Some ponding is also possible across the viewing area as well.

Some moderate rainfall is possible through Thursday
Some moderate rainfall is possible through Thursday(Andre Brooks)

After Thursday, the pattern begins to change with an area of high pressure building in and this will allow for the weekend to nice and dry with temperatures in the 90s to 100s slight breezy conditions.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse
Coltt Kremlacek, Army active duty SPC, returned to the USA on Friday; Something his...
Army specialist surprises grandparents at Tractor Pull
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 7-5-2022
Storm chances continue over next couple days; staying hot into weekend
Strong to severe storms to erupt across the area Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours
Hot with strong to severe storms Tuesday; Active pattern continues through Thursday
KNOP SATRAD
Hot start to the week, cooler temperatures and precipitation on the way
Heat advisories in effect for the eastern portions of the viewing area Monday
A hot and humid Fourth of July; Severe weather returns Tuesday