Advertisement

Troopers make 24 DUI arrests during Fourth of July weekend

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers removed 24 impaired drivers from the road during the Independence Day weekend.

“As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this weekend, troopers were busy keeping our roads safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we continue into the second half of the year, we urge all motorists to be safe on the roads and always have a sober driver. Whether it’s a holiday weekend or not, every day is an occasion to drive safely.”

In addition to the 24 arrests for DUI, troopers issued citations for speeding (363), open alcohol container (31), driving under suspension (21), minor in possession (18), no proof of insurance (12), no seat belt (13), and improper child restraint (14). Troopers also assisted 254 motorists in need of help on the road.

The special enforcement effort ran from July 1 through July 5 and included troopers and dispatchers working throughout the state. This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $17,700 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. Throughout the enforcement period, troopers also assisted with traffic control around several community events.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

Latest News

A tipi demonstration was held at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park Wednesday.
Woman holds tipi demonstration at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park
KNOP Forecast Map 7-6-2022
Storm chances continue over next couple days; staying hot into weekend
Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered