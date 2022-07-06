Advertisement

Woman holds tipi demonstration at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park

A tipi demonstration was held at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park Wednesday.
A tipi demonstration was held at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third annual North Platte Pow Wow festival gets underway on Friday at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. The three day event will feature dancers, singers, special guests, vendors and storytelling under a tipi.

Lida Weekly and her children helped set up the tipis (also spelled teepee) during a demonstration Wednesday. The public had the opportunity participate in the demonstration.

Weekly said although she is not Native American, tipis have always been a part of her family’s life.

“My dad, my brother, my uncles, everyone in my family has always owned tipis and we’ve always gone camping in tipis” she said. “We go to Rendezvous, Black Powder Rifles, all of that sort of stuff.

Grand Entry events will take place Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Admission is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 for a day pass.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

Latest News

Troopers make 24 DUI arrests during Fourth of July weekend
KNOP Forecast Map 7-6-2022
Storm chances continue over next couple days; staying hot into weekend
Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered