Woman holds tipi demonstration at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third annual North Platte Pow Wow festival gets underway on Friday at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. The three day event will feature dancers, singers, special guests, vendors and storytelling under a tipi.

Lida Weekly and her children helped set up the tipis (also spelled teepee) during a demonstration Wednesday. The public had the opportunity participate in the demonstration.

Weekly said although she is not Native American, tipis have always been a part of her family’s life.

“My dad, my brother, my uncles, everyone in my family has always owned tipis and we’ve always gone camping in tipis” she said. “We go to Rendezvous, Black Powder Rifles, all of that sort of stuff.

Grand Entry events will take place Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Admission is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 for a day pass.

