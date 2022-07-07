After claiming a State Title DeNaeyer looks to claim a National Title at the High School National Finals Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, Spencer DeNaeyer took home the State Title in the Bareback Riding Competition, punching his ticket to the High School National Finals in Gillette, Wyoming. This, however, won’t be DeNaeyer’s first trip to Nationals, as he competed last year barely missing the short go portion of the contest.

“I competed at Nationals last year and it was a blast. It was a lot of fun as nationals always are. I went in a little high-headed, probably a little more than I should’ve been. This year I just need to get that out of my mind and compete for myself. I want to be able to win it, your goal should be nothing less than that. So I need to go in with that mentality,” says DeNaeyer.

After the completion of this rodeo season, DeNaeyer will be headed to Odessa, Texas where he will be attending Odessa College. During his time at Odessa DeNaeyer will be competing on the rodeo team. DeNaeyer states that he does have some lofty goals set for himself during his time on the college rodeo scene. He is hoping a good showing at Nationals in Gillette will set him up for success in college.

“I want to go as far as I can in this sport and this is kind of the beginning of it for me,” says DeNaeyer.

To help prepare for the High School National Finals, DeNaeyer has been competing in Amateur Rodeos, riding bucking machines, and meeting with his Mentor Stephen Dent for advice.

“Practice is difficult. To sharpen me up, I have a really good mentor, Stephen Dent, who lets me go over there a lot. He helps me out and he’s got a bucking machine he lets me ride. If I ever have any questions or anything he’s always there for me and I owe him the world. I’ve got a long way to go but he’s definitely set me up for where I am now. So that’s what I do there, but other than that I just enter rodeos,” explains DeNaeyer.

The High School National Finals Rodeo will take place in Gillette, Wyoming July 17th through the 23rd.

