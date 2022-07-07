Advertisement

Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.(Zuma Press)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Backstreet Boys can be part of your holiday season this year.

The popular boy band has announced the release date for its first-ever Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.

The new album will include three original songs, plus classics like, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough said the group had been wanting to make a Christmas album for close to 30 years and they are excited to finally get it done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair...
Sacha Baron Cohen defeats defamation suit filed by Roy Moore
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say