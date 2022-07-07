Advertisement

FAA to give airports $1 billion for terminals and upgrades

FILE - Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
FILE - Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. The largest of the Federal Aviation Administration grants include $60 million to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system at Denver International Airport.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is giving nearly $1 billion to 85 airports to expand and upgrade terminals and other facilities, using money approved in last year’s huge infrastructure bill.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects will help meet future demand for travel and make flying safer and more efficient.

“I don’t think anybody could look at airports across America today and say that the existing system and existing levels of funding have been adequate,” Buttigieg told reporters.

The grants announced Thursday are the first installment of $5 billion for airport projects that were included in an infrastructure bill that Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed last November.

The largest of the Federal Aviation Administration grants include $60 million to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system at Denver International Airport, $50 million apiece for Boston’s Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida, $49.6 million for Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C., to build a new concourse and $20 million for Pittsburgh International Airport to build a new terminal next to the old one.

The main airports in Detroit and Philadelphia will get more than $20 million each to renovate their restrooms.

The FAA said 532 airports submitted applications for 658 projects that, if all had been granted, would have totaled more than $14 billion.

In the past, federal funds have gone largely into runways, taxiways and towers while airports paid for terminal upgrades with money they get from passenger facility charges, or PFCs — up to $4.50 per flight that is tacked onto every airline ticket.

Buttigieg said it is fine to spend taxpayer money on projects that were generally funded by passenger fees in the past because “there is a need out there; taxpayers expect it and want it.”

Congress could consider raising ticket taxes for airport projects next year. Airports want to raise the fees, but airlines don’t.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner arrives at Russian court for trial on drug charges
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
Boris Johnson resigns, remains UK prime minister for now
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a...
Democrats want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say