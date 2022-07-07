Advertisement

Families First Protection Act expansion set for October

The expansion will see nine new programs and services added to the original act.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Families First Protection Act, originally implemented in October 2019, will be expanding through a three-phase process starting in October 2022.

These evidence-based programs have been chosen based on a statewide scan of gaps and needs regarding substance use, mental health, in-home parenting services within child welfare in Nebraska, and subsequent recommendations.

The three phases will roll out over the course of a year and implement new services for families in Nebraska according to a press release from The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS).

Director of CFS Stephanie Beasley says, “We have been given an opportunity by the passage of the Families First Prevention Services Act to deepen Nebraska’s focus on prevention. These services are directed to prevent the crisis of abuse or neglect of a child as we hope to equip and empower families and keep Nebraska’s children safely in their homes and communities.”

The first phase of the expansion rolls out on October 1, 2022, and will see four new programs added into the act. The second phase will take place on April 1, 2023, and the final phase will begin on October 1, 2023. Over the course of the three phases, nine new programs and services will be rolled out.

Information about the programs and services provided in the Families First Protection Act can be found here, and a full list of the services being rolled out in this expansion can be found here.

