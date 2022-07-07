Habitat for Humanity raises the walls to house #63

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Habitat for Humanity is on a roll when it comes to building hope and strong communities.

Volunteers with the non-profit organization banded together to help build their 63rd home at Cody Avenue and 17th Street.

Homeowner Amy Kaufman said she applied for the program after the agency’s executive director encouraged her to apply.

“Being a single mom I don’t have anything more than a high school education,” Kaufman said. “I do manage a store here in town, but it’s still with one single income so it’s kind of hard to find a house that is better than what I was living in now that I could afford to buy.

The three bedroom, one bath home is one of three the non-profit organization is building this year.

“Amy has a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm,” said Dalene Skates, Habitat for Humanity executive director. “‘Like I said, it all comes down to gratitude and if you are grateful for the opportunity it’s going to come out in a lot of variety of ways and the volunteers appreciate that. They’re out here every single day in the heat and the wind working on their houses and all they ask is that you appreciate that.”

