Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity raises the walls to house #63

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity gathered Wednesday to raise the wall to house #63 at Cody...
Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity gathered Wednesday to raise the wall to house #63 at Cody Avenue and 17th Street.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Habitat for Humanity is on a roll when it comes to building hope and strong communities.

Volunteers with the non-profit organization banded together to help build their 63rd home at Cody Avenue and 17th Street.

Homeowner Amy Kaufman said she applied for the program after the agency’s executive director encouraged her to apply.

“Being a single mom I don’t have anything more than a high school education,” Kaufman said. “I do manage a store here in town, but it’s still with one single income so it’s kind of hard to find a house that is better than what I was living in now that I could afford to buy.

The three bedroom, one bath home is one of three the non-profit organization is building this year.

“Amy has a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm,” said Dalene Skates, Habitat for Humanity executive director. “‘Like I said, it all comes down to gratitude and if you are grateful for the opportunity it’s going to come out in a lot of variety of ways and the volunteers appreciate that. They’re out here every single day in the heat and the wind working on their houses and all they ask is that you appreciate that.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse identified

Latest News

The expansion will see nine new programs and services added to the original act.
Families First Protection Act expansion set for October
Municipal airports in Nebraska, Iowa secure FAA grants
Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Raise the Wage Nebraska submits signatures to get issue on ballot