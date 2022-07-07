Isolated to scattered strong thunderstorms Thursday; Heating up during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and stormy Wednesday, this trend will continue in the day Thursday with some storms could be on the strong side. However, during the weekend, conditions clear up and heat up.

The reason why we are going to see these stormy conditions Thursday is because we will have an area of high pressure to our north and east and this will allow for the moisture feed to continue to be fed into the region, and with an area to our south, this will promote shower and thunderstorm activty and some storms could pose a severe risk. A Marginal chance of severe weather is possible Thursday with damaging winds, spotty hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy conditions will otherwise be in the skies with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s to low 90s.

Isolated to scattered strong storms possible Thursday (Andre Brooks)

The storms will begin around the 12 o’clock hour with storms diminishing around 3 p.m. CDT with another round of showers and thunderstorms developing west of the Panhandle and moving through the Panhandle about 7 p.m. MDT and move into Greater Nebraska from there. The storms will come to an end once we get into the overnight hours Thursday with lows approaching the 60s and 70s. The amount of rainfall that is expected is between a .10 to .25 inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts.

Storms to begin by Thursday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the pattern will be changing as a ridge of high pressure settles in and this will dry the region up and heat things up with temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s with potential heat indicies being in the 100s by Saturday.

Conditions heating up during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

