Jeffers Park and Pavilion increased the entertainment scene

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the 1920s, North Platte and Lincoln County did not have many options for entertainment. In the summer of 1927, members of the Union Pacific Athletic Club built North Platte’s first baseball field. It was located where the grain elevators and metal building is next to the Hub Bar.

The baseball field was named after Bill Jeffers, a North Platte native, and general manager of the Union Pacific. The field is where Union Pacific team played their baseball games. Between pavilion and park, the entertainment scene in North Platte flourished.

Jeffers Pavilion was a popular nightlife spot for young people. There were dances and live bands hosted weekly. The pavilion was large enough to host a dinner honoring Bill Jeffers with 600 guests and dinner tables.

“These dances were community interactions,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Unfortunately, the building and park were burned down, which ended this bustling time for North Platte residents.

“A mysterious fire in 1955 burned down the park quick, and they didn’t solve the mystery when the pavilion burned down a year later,” said Griffin. “It was never solved. There may be an answer, but we don’t know.”

After the fire, all the ballparks moved to Bill Wood field, where they are today.

