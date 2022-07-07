Advertisement

Platte River Cruise kicks off Wednesday

Night one of the Platte River Cruise gets underway.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Cruise starts Wednesday with events going all the way until Sunday in North Platte.

The first event of the Cruise, a fun shoot and ugly pick-up contest called “Loud Bangs and Ugly Thangs” gets things going at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club.

This years Cruise features appearances by The Muscle and Diesel Dave from Discovery Channel’s “Diesel Brothers,” along with Horny Mike from the History Channel show “Counting Cars.” Rob Cappa, president of the Platte River Cruise Night, explained why their excited to have stars like these at the event.

“People in this area, we never get a chance to see these guys,” Cappa said, “unless we go to California, Salt Lake City, or Vegas, so we bring them here and it gives them a chance to meet them, get their autograph, and kind of get to know their shows if they aren’t familiar with them.”

Events continue on Thursday with a drive-in showing of the movie “Grease” at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. A full list of events can be found on the Platte River Cruise Website.

