Advertisement

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) – The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.  The ERAP funds are available to eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent and certain utilities including gas, water, sewage, electricity and internet assistance.  The program will continue to accept applications through Sept. 9, 2022.

Renters and landlords with tenants who are unable to make rent can apply for assistance.  Funding is available for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022, but applications must be submitted by Sept. 9, 2022.

Funding is available to residents statewide.  However, there are separate application processes for residents of Lancaster County, Douglas County, and residents under the Northern Ponca Tribal Housing Authority.  Residents of the City of Lincoln and the City of Omaha have an additional application opportunity through their cities, as well.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, please visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov or call +1 (833) 500-8810, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
High School National Finals Rodeo Preview: Spencer DeNaeyer
After claiming a State Title DeNaeyer looks to claim a National Title at the High School National Finals Rodeo
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Raise the Wage Nebraska submits signatures to get issue on ballot
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say

Latest News

The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest...
Sysco accuses four largest beef processors of price fixing
Governor Ricketts shares his thoughts following news of the assassination of former Japanese...
Ricketts orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Japanese prime minister
Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
Coalitions gather signatures for their petitions to turn into the Secretary of State
Deadline passes as major Nebraska petition drives turn in signatures