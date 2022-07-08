Cancer survivor brings awareness to the community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lori Tobiasson, a Relay For Life organizer here in North Platte is bringing cancer awareness to town here in a fun way. Ever since Tobiasson beat cancer she has been dedicated in not only bringing awareness to the disease, but also making sure she honors all those that fought as well. This hits home for her not only having to deal with cancer first hand but also losing her sister and law to cancer as well. Last year, she started Wheels and Reels, where folks from around the community can come out to enjoy a drive in movie, enjoy all the activities and get to bring awareness to cancer.

After a successful first year, the idea dawned on her to put this in conjunction with Platte River Cruise events where it’s all about cars all years, makes and models will be on display. She wanted to capitalize on the idea of the “drive-in” aspect and put it on a weekend, such as the river cruise, to bring as much awareness as possible.

Tobiasson mentioned “It’s time to honor those people, either you being a survivor , being a caretaker, we need to give you the honor and that’s what Relay For Life is all about.”

For more information, you can visit their Facebook site Relay for Life of the Plains, where you can donate or find out when future events are.

