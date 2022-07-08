Advertisement

Missing inmate returns to correctional facility

Rebecca Johnson failed to report to her work assignment in the community on Friday.(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -  An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln has returned. Rebecca Johnson came back to the facility on her own this afternoon. Earlier Friday, she failed to report to her work assignment in the community and was reported missing to law enforcement.

Johnson started her sentence March 24, 2021. She was sentenced to four to seven years for charges out of Douglas County that include attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a fugitive/felon. She has a parole eligibility date of September 21, 2022 and a tentative release date of March 21, 2024.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

