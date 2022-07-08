Advertisement

Mainly dry and hot conditions Friday into the weekend

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After an active pattern Tuesday through Thursday, conditions will improve this weekend, but it will be on the hot side however.

The reasoning is that we have a area of high pressure that will be moving from the Rocky Mountains and this will suppress all cloud and thudnerstorm activity during the weekend and with the area of high pressure to our south, this will allow for sweltering and humid conditions to invade the viewing area. However, with the area seeing a southerly flow, this will allow for Panhandle to see some shower and thunderstorm chances with an area of low pressure to the north of the region. Some storms could be on the strong side for Friday with a marginal chance of strong storms, with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.

High pressure to build into the region during the weekend
High pressure to build into the region during the weekend(Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, highs will climb into the mid 90s with sunny to mostly sunny skies for Greater Nebraska and some shower and thunderstorm chances for the Nebraska Panhandle. Once the region gets into Saturday, the triple digit heat and oppressive conditions will invade the area with muggy conditions continuing on as our area of high pressure continues to move towards the east. The 100s will continue for our Sunday with partly cloudy conditons during the most of the day with isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing Sunday evening into the overnight hours Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. According to some guidance, some storms could be on the strong side during this time period. We will continue to monitor this potential.

Hot conditions are in store for the area this weekend
Hot conditions are in store for the area this weekend(Andre Brooks)

On Monday into Tuesday, a slight cooldown will occur due to the cold front moving through and allow temperatures to fall into the low 90s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

