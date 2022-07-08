NPCC Knights acquire Serbian Guard in the 2022 Recruiting Class

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Men’s Basketball Team will welcome another member of their 2022 recruiting class to North Platte in the fall. Edib Bronja, a 6′7 guard from Novi Pazar, Serbia will make the trip from Europe to America to take the court Knights.

Before he committed to the Knights, Bronja played with OKK Novi Pazar, which was a part of the First Junior League of Serbia. Last season with OKK Novi Pazar, Bronja averaged 8.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks a game. In addition to this, he also helped lead the team to become the 10th best team in the country.

“I chose North Platte Community College because I want to become a better player,” Bronja explained. “North Platte gives me the opportunity to learn from successful coaches, while I continue to work on my game.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.