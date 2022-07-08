Advertisement

Ricketts reacts to death of former Japanese prime minister

Governor Ricketts shares his thoughts following news of the assassination of former Japanese...
Governor Ricketts shares his thoughts following news of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.(@GovRicketts)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts offered prayers to the people of Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.

Governor Ricketts said Abe was a great statesman, whose leadership made an impact far beyond Japan’s borders, growing meaningful partnerships between Nebraska and Japan.

Back in Japan, police at the shooting scene in Nara arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder.

