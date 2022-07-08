Advertisement

Sysco accuses four largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest...
The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices.(KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing.

The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anti-competitive behavior.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
High School National Finals Rodeo Preview: Spencer DeNaeyer
After claiming a State Title DeNaeyer looks to claim a National Title at the High School National Finals Rodeo
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Raise the Wage Nebraska submits signatures to get issue on ballot
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say

Latest News

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9
Governor Ricketts shares his thoughts following news of the assassination of former Japanese...
Ricketts orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Japanese prime minister
Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
Coalitions gather signatures for their petitions to turn into the Secretary of State
Deadline passes as major Nebraska petition drives turn in signatures