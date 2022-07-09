Advertisement

North Platte High School Student Council hosts fundraiser

Golfers gathered at Rivers Edge Golf Course to compete in the annual fundraiser.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte High School Student Council hosted their annual fundraiser golf tournament Friday evening with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Golfers met at Rivers Edge Golf Course for the nine hole event that started at 6 p.m. with a shotgun start and a best ball format. Teams consisted of two players and teams were paired into groups of two for play.

This is the fifth year for the fundraiser which is one of two that the student council puts on to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to student council president Makenna Snider, the two fundraisers generate around $10,000 that gets donated.

Student council Vice President Kalee Brosius says that the event started from an idea from a former student council member who has now graduated. “...She started this because she was really into golf,” Brosius said, “she really pushed it and she was really excited about it, and she wanted to make her move with Make-A-Wish, and so she really accomplished this is what she did.”

The other fundraiser put on by the student council is the Light Up the Night 5K at Cody Park which was run in March, 2022.

