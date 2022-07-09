Plainsmen host the U.S. Military Allstar Team

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen welcome the U.S. Military All-Star Team to town for a match-up on the baseball diamond and to honor American Heroes. The Plainsmen’s Owner and Operator, Chuck Heeman, explains that the game isn’t just a game it’s raising awareness for an even greater cause.

“Well, one of the major fundraising things that we have tonight is for this Disabled American Veterans, the local chapter. Anybody who has been touched by a military member, or who has lost one, or had one injured, knows what a great cause that is. So, it’s an awareness thing for the Disabled American Veteran and its awareness for these guys that are playing for the all-stars, they’re all active military. So, an awareness that all these guys are all together trying to help a cause. You know we’ve had different causes in the different stops this tour has had, but with the DAV we’re all working together with them,” Heeman explains.

Before the game got underway both teams took the field to honor local Veterans from North Platte.

When the game got underway, the Plainsmen would get things going in the bottom of the first. Brock Hendrix gets aboard with a single to second base. Then, Carlton Perkins gets hit by a pitch to put two on the bases for the Plainsmen. With two on, Lucas Johnson gets up to bat and hits one to left field driving in two runs. The Plainsmen would end the first inning with a two-run lead.

The U.S. Military All-Star Team would get the bats going in the top of the third inning. To start the inning there would be two back-to-back walks to put two on for the U.S. Military All-Stars. Then, to load the bases for the All-Stars Cole Weaver hits a single backup to the pitcher, but there would be an out-at-home plate on this play. Next up, Bryce Weidman would step up with the bases loaded. Weidman would deliver and his hit would score two runs to make it a two-run game. The

In the end, the Plainsmen would get the win over the U.S. Military All-Star 7-5.

