Platte River Cruise Events gets to a hot start

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Platte River Cruise Weekend events officially got under way on Friday. This is a weekend where cars of all makes and models get a chance to be on display and to be glorified by car lovers.

The weekend kicked off with the Freestyle Burnout, where cars in a stationary position spun their wheels, causing friction on the tires which heat up and cause smoke.

“Everybody likes the burnout contest, its a lot of fun and there’s a lot of excitement as well,” said Rob Coppa, founder of the Platte River Cruise Events.

Saturday is day two of the weekend events and starts with the opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at the Canteen District. The night finishes with performances by No Drinking On Grounds at 6 p.m. and The Grind 5280 at 8 p.m.

