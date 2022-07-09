Advertisement

Platte River Cruise Events gets to a hot start

First event to kick off the cruise night weekend
First event to kick off the cruise night weekend(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Platte River Cruise Weekend events officially got under way on Friday. This is a weekend where cars of all makes and models get a chance to be on display and to be glorified by car lovers.

The weekend kicked off with the Freestyle Burnout, where cars in a stationary position spun their wheels, causing friction on the tires which heat up and cause smoke.

“Everybody likes the burnout contest, its a lot of fun and there’s a lot of excitement as well,” said Rob Coppa, founder of the Platte River Cruise Events.

Saturday is day two of the weekend events and starts with the opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at the Canteen District. The night finishes with performances by No Drinking On Grounds at 6 p.m. and The Grind 5280 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
High School National Finals Rodeo Preview: Spencer DeNaeyer
After claiming a State Title DeNaeyer looks to claim a National Title at the High School National Finals Rodeo
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Raise the Wage Nebraska submits signatures to get issue on ballot
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 7-7-2022
Sunny and hot weekend ahead; slight storm chance Sunday night
Rebecca Johnson failed to report to her work assignment in the community on Friday.
Missing inmate returns to correctional facility
Nebraska punter Sam Foltz (27) punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Sam Foltz Memorial Highway Dedication on July 15
The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest...
Sysco accuses four largest beef processors of price fixing