Pow Wow Organization donates to make 3v3 tournament better

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pow Wow Organization donated $600 to help make the first annual Pow Wow 3v3 tournament a success. The D&N Event Center was where the event was hosted and it was open to the public.

The tournament was broken down into two separate age groups. The middle-school age group only competed for medal prizes. The adults and high-schoolers competed for cash prized, which was donated by the Pow Wow Organization.

Teams were made up of a maximum of four players with about 16 teams in total competing in both age groups.

For the older group, the prizes included $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. With money on the line, things got extremely competitive and it created enough buzz to where next year it plans to be bigger and better.

“I really want these kids to enjoy 3v3 basketball, especially the younger kids, and also next year I want to get more girls teams here,” said Gracie Haneborg, a former Bulldog basketball standout and tournament organizer. “It will make it a lot of fun, especially for the middle schoolers.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.