Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Friday that three weeks of shows will be postponed including the show in Omaha.

In a social post, he mentions taking care of himself, taking time to heal, and putting his mental health first after hitting a breaking point.

The “Wonder: The World Tour” started in late June in Portland, Oregon.

Wonder is the Canadian singer’s fourth studio album.

There was an announcement in April of new shows added including the show in Omaha that was going to be on Sunday, July 10.

