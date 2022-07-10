Motorcycle stuntmen gives North Platte a show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Platte River Cruise Night was in full effect on Saturday as many took to the streets of downtown to see all cars of all sorts of makes and models. Many spectators at the event went to watch the motorcycle stunt show.

People watched the two motorcyclists performing all types of tricks while they were airborne jumping off a 10-foot ramp. The motorcyclists also performed wheelies, did a burnout session and much more.

“Riding for Monster Jam, I started putting shows locally which lead me to where I am today, and some of my favorite tricks to perform are rock solid and holy grabs and we do them on Harley’s which I believe its the worlds first and worlds only,” said Scotty “Scrub” Mille, stuntmen.

The last official event of the Platte River Cruise Night weekend was the Kids’ Cruise on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.