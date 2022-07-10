Advertisement

Motorcycle stuntmen gives North Platte a show

Stuntmen giving the spectators a show at the Platte River Cruise Night
Stuntmen giving the spectators a show at the Platte River Cruise Night(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Platte River Cruise Night was in full effect on Saturday as many took to the streets of downtown to see all cars of all sorts of makes and models. Many spectators at the event went to watch the motorcycle stunt show.

People watched the two motorcyclists performing all types of tricks while they were airborne jumping off a 10-foot ramp. The motorcyclists also performed wheelies, did a burnout session and much more.

“Riding for Monster Jam, I started putting shows locally which lead me to where I am today, and some of my favorite tricks to perform are rock solid and holy grabs and we do them on Harley’s which I believe its the worlds first and worlds only,” said Scotty “Scrub” Mille, stuntmen.

The last official event of the Platte River Cruise Night weekend was the Kids’ Cruise on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
First event to kick off the cruise night weekend
Platte River Cruise Events gets to a hot start
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center
Chairman Dan Welch has been voted out of the Nebraska GOP leadership
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out

Latest News

Chairman Dan Welch has been voted out of the Nebraska GOP leadership
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out
KNOP SATRAD
Excessive Heat Warning and Weather Alert Day Sunday
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-7-2022
Sunny and hot weekend ahead; slight storm chance Sunday night
Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center