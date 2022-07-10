Plainsmen Hosts the Sodbusters in first of four series

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen were back home to continue their campaign against Hastings Sodbusters on Saturday night.

Starting the second half of the season 3-1, the Plainmen were looking to get closer to the number one spot in the Nebraskaland Division. Trailing early in the first inning, the Plainsmen fought back with Connor Higgs, taking one for the team, getting hit while the bases were loaded to tie the game at one. The Plainsmen scored again in the inning off of a wild pitch that gave them a 2-1 lead after three.

Fast forwarding to the sixth inning, Jaylen Ruffin was hit by a pitch and made the Sodbusters pay by stealing second and third. This set up a perfect RBI opportunity for Griffin Myers and he didn’t disappoint by hitting a ball down the third base line to give the Plainsmen a 3-1 lead.

Things were looking good for the Plainsmen until they got into the seventh inning. Sodbusters bats woke up and they scored 4 in the top of the seventh inning to give them a 5-3 lead going into the eighth inning.

The Plainsmen scored in the bottom of the eighth but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback and the Plainsmen fell short 5-4. The series continues on Sunday with a seven-inning double header starting at 3:08 p.m. and the second part of the double header beginning at approximately 5.35 p.m..

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.