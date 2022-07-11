American Solar Challenge races through North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cars from the American Solar Challenge made their way through North Platte on Monday on their way to a checkpoint at Scotts Bluff National Monument in Gering.

The American Solar Challenge features student designed solar powered cars from different colleges in North America, the cars are designed built, tested and driven by students from their respective universities in a road-rally-style event. This year’s route follows the Oregon trail as the cars travel from Kansas City, MO to Twin Falls, ID over the course of eight days with checkpoints along the way.

For a vehicle to be entered into the challenge it must qualify through the Formula Sun Grand Prix which features three days of cars making laps for eight hours at Heartland Park in Topeka, KS. The qualifying cars then began the journey on Saturday, July 9, in Kansas City.

Details about the challenge including a the route and the schedule can be found on the American Solar Challenge website. Live tracking can also be found for the cars as they make their way along the course here.

