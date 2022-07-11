Advertisement

City of York comments on roof collapse incident

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.(Ryan Swanigan)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) -The City of York commented on the Hampton Inn roof collapse incident on Friday with a press release.

On July 3, 10-year-old Ben Prince was killed after the roof caved in at a Hampton Inn hotel in York. Prince’s body was found underneath debris in the swimming pool room. He died at the scene.

In the press release, the city gave their condolences and discussed the building inspection process:

“The City of York expresses deep condolences to the family of Ben Prince for their tragic loss and the trauma that the family endured due to the ceiling collapse at Hampton Inn. We appreciate the assistance of our local towing companies and the professional response of our career and volunteer first responders as well as the assistance from the York County Sheriff’s department.

The City has received questions about the building inspection process. The City of York follows the International Code Council guidelines for safety standards for residential and commercial buildings, which are the same codes used in most other cities. The building inspector checks for compliance with these standards at each stage of construction. The entire building inspection process in the City of York involves 28 steps to check all facets of structural soundness including a specific framing inspection stage. All commercial plans must also have an engineering stamp at the beginning to confirm structural soundness and must be submitted to the Fire Marshal for review. Before the hotel would have been granted occupancy permission in 2009, the building would have had a final inspection by the City of York as well as a final inspection by the Fire Marshal. The Hampton Inn building was determined to be structural sound in 2009 and appropriate for occupancy by the City and the Fire Marshal.”

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
Motorcycle accident near Golden Spike Tower
Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
The Nebraska GOP has made some serious changes to its leadership
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say
giving pancakes to the community
Local business owner raises funds for another local business in North Platte

Latest News

The goal is to combine Sutherland’s Rural Fire District and Village of Sutherland Fire into...
New beginnings for Sutherland Rural Fire
The University of Kentucky car passes through Paxton on the way to Gering for a checkpoint.
American Solar Challenge races through North Platte
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-11-2022
Lots of sun snd turning hot again this week; slight storm chances remain
Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 Class