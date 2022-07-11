Local business owner raises funds for another local business in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-Double Dip Ice Cream owner Lori Bergman organized a pancake feed for the people in the community. This was a part of the Platte River Cruise nights and it definitely got Sunday on the right foot.

Double Dip Ice cream and White Tail Cycle Sport worked in conjunction and got as many donations as possible for the North Platte Trails Network. According to Bergman, this is what she had to say about the why of the event. “All of our proceeds from our pancake feed are going to the North Platte Trails network and we decided to give these proceeds to someone in the community and the trails network is really expanding and we wanted to help them.”

North Platte Trails Networks is in charge of building scenic and convenient on and off road trails for running, walking or biking throughout the community.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.