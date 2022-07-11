Advertisement

Motorcycle accident near Golden Spike Tower

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle and SUV crash near the Golden Spike Tower. Both motorized vehicles were traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Front and Homestead Road. Officers say this led the motorcycle and SUV to collide.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and transported to Great Plains Health.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

