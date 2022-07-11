Motorcycle accident near Golden Spike Tower

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle and SUV crash near the Golden Spike Tower. Both motorized vehicles were traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Front and Homestead Road. Officers say this led the motorcycle and SUV to collide.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and transported to Great Plains Health.

This is a developing story.

