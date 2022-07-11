Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 Class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Six Nebraska standouts and two state college representatives comprise the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The 2022 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln and recognized the following day at the Huskers’ home game against Georgia Southern.

Four former Huskers were selected to the 2022 class by balloting of the Hall of Fame membership, including defensive back Ric Lindquist (1980s category), cornerback Bruce Pickens (1990s category), offensive guard Toniu Fonoti (2000-06 category) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (2007-12 category). The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame also selected a pair of former Huskers from the Legends category including offensive tackle Ron McDole and linebacker Lee Kunz.

The 2022 class of inductees will also include a pair of state college representatives. Darrell Morris was the head coach of the Nebraska-Kearney program from 2000 to 2014, while Ross Wurdeman was an All-America tight end at Concordia.

In addition, the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will present the Clarence E. Swanson Meritorious Service Award to Marlene Ricketts of Omaha, and the Lyell Bremser Special Merit Award to long-time athletic department employees Dr. Lonnie Albers and Mike Arthur.

Prior to 2015, players must have been either an All-American or first-team all-conference selection to make the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame ballot. Beginning in 2015, Huskers who earned second-team all-conference honors dating back to the expansion of the Big Eight to the Big 12 (1996) and now the 14-team Big Ten, are eligible. Players are not eligible for the ballot until after a 10-year waiting period from the end of their collegiate careers. Major national award winners earn automatic induction. Active NFL players are not on the ballot.

2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Inductees

Ron McDole, Tackle, 1958-60—A three-year letterwinner as a tackle, Ron McDole served as a team captain in 1960. McDole went on to play 18 professional seasons with the Cardinals, Oilers, Bills and Redskins. He was a five-time first-team All-AFL selection and played in 240 career games. He was selected from the Legends category.

Lee Kunz, Linebacker, 1976-78—Linebacker Lee Kunz led Nebraska in tackles in both 1977 and 1978 and earned second-team All-Big Eight and honorable-mention All-America honors in 1978. Kunz still holds the school record with 95 assisted tackles in 1977 and ranks sixth at Nebraska with 276 career tackles. He was selected from the Legends category.

Ric Lindquist, Defensive Back, 1979-81—A three-year letterwinner in the secondary, Lindquist was an All-Big Eight choice as a senior cornerback, leading a Blackshirt secondary that led the nation in pass defense. Lindquist finished his career with nine interceptions, 11 breakups and nearly 100 tackles, and he was also a first-team Academic All-American in 1981.

Bruce Pickens, Cornerback, 1988-90—A two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection, Bruce Pickens helped Nebraska to a Big Eight Championship and appearances in the Orange, Fiesta and Citrus Bowls. Pickens had four interceptions, 13 breakups and 84 tackles in his career. He was the No. 4 overall selection in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Toniu Fonoti, Offensive Guard, 1999-2001—Toniu Fonoti was a dominant offensive lineman helping Nebraska to a pair of NCAA rushing titles in 2000 and 2001. Fonoti was a first-team All-America selection and Outland finalist in 2001 when the Huskers reached the BCS National Championship game. Fonoti recorded a school-record 379 pancakes and did not allow a sack or receive a penalty in 2001. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL.

Prince Amukamara, 2007-10—A first-team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, Prince Amukamara was part of dominant defenses his final two seasons. Amukamara played in 49 games with 31 starts in his career and finished with 181 career tackles, 27 pass breakups and five interceptions. A two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, Amukamara was a finalist for the Thorpe Award as a senior. A first-round draft pick, Amukamara made 99 career starts in nine NFL seasons.

State College Inductees

Coach Darrell Morris, Nebraska-Kearney, 2000-14—Darrell Morris served as the head coach at Nebraska-Kearney for 15 seasons from 2000 to 2014. Morris posted a 101-63 career record with the Lopers and guided UNK to four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships and four NCAA Division II playoff berths. His 2009 team posted a school-best 11-2 record.

Ross Wurdeman, Concordia, Tight End, 1998-2001—Arguably the top tight end in Concordia program history, Ross Wurdeman owned many of the program’s receiving records at the completion of his career. A two-time NAIA All-American Wurdeman was named to the NAIA All-Decade team of the 2000s. He finished his career with 168 catches, 2,458 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

