Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman.

Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.

In a statement to the news media Monday morning, Flood said, “I am humbled to have gained the confidence of the voters of the First Congressional District... Having the trust of your friends, neighbors, and community leaders is a tremendous honor. The first thing to do will be letting people know my office and I are a resource for them.”

Flood, a Republican, is expected to be sworn in as U.S. Representative Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C.

He defeated Democrat and fellow State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks during a special election in June. The two will square off again in November to claim the next term, which begins in January 2023.

Flood, who represents Dist. 19, said his letter of resignation was sent to Gov. Pete Rickets and Speaker Mike Hilgers.

Ricketts will appoint someone to fill Flood’s seat. The governor began taking applications for the Unicameral post at the end of June.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

