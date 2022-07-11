Officers shoot, kill man standing on roof with gun

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers in California shot and killed an armed man on the roof of a home Saturday morning.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing on a roof holding a gun. Police made several attempts to de-escalate the situation but said the man refused to put down the gun.

Officers activated SWAT and fired foam projectiles at the man, but they said he was still not compliant. Police said he eventually pointed his gun at officers, which caused officers to fire their handguns and an AR-15 patrol rifle at him.

The man still refused to drop the gun but eventually became unresponsive. SWAT officers climbed onto the roof and began giving the man CPR, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further investigation revealed the man kidnapped, physically assaulted and attempted to carjack someone before officers arrived. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Police have not released the man’s identity. The department is conducting a full review of the shooting. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation, as they do with all officer-involved shootings.

