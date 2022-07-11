Plainsmen split the double header against the Sodbusters

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On an extreme hot summer day the Plainsmen were in action for an intense double header against the Sodbusters. Both teams traded blows in the first two innings to have the game tied up at one.

In the third inning the Sodbusters bat woke all the way up. Brandon Larson smacks a ball deep into left field to bring in two runs to make it a score of 3-1. Continuing in the third inning with a runner on second and first Trevor Mattson blasts a ball to left field for a no doubt three run homerun to give the Sodbusters the lead 6-1.

Pushing to the sixth inning the Plainsmen desperately trying to come back Oskar Stark hits a ball to right field that brought in two to bring the deficit down to only 3 with a score of 6-3.

In the next inning Brandon Larson gets a sacrifice fly and an RBI to put the nail on the coffin and the Plainsmen fall short in the first game of the double header 7-3.

In the second game of the double header all the offense came in the sixth inning as the Plainsmen score three in that inning. Those were the only runs scored in the game and the Plainsmen complete the shut out in game two with a score of 3-0.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.