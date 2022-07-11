Seasonable and dry conditions Monday; Warming up rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy and hot Sunday, we will be dealing with more seasonable conditions with sunny skies Monday with a potential heatwave coming later in the week.

The cold front has moved out the region and now we will be dealing with calmer conditions and clearing skies for our Monday due to an area of high pressure building in from the northwest. With that, it’s allowing the air flow come from Canada and this will allow for drier and cooler conditions to invade the viewing area Monday. High temperatures will approach the low to upper 80s with winds coming from the northwest, turning northeast about 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be turning down into the low to upper 50s with clear skies.

Seasonable conditions for the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

Tuesday and beyond, the area of high pressure that is giving the area drier and cooler conditions Monday will be shifting towards the south and east and this will allow for the temperatures to rapidly increase throughout the week. Temperatures will go up into the 90s Tuesday with dry conditions remaining and then once Wednesday comes around, the century mark highs will begin and the humidity will increase as well. This will persists in the later portion of the workweek into the weekend. Excessive Heat Watches may need to be required for the viewing area once we get into the day Tuesday. We will keep you posted on the changing weather conditions.

Heat fdome to invade the viewing area this week (Andre Brooks)

